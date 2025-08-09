Skyroot's Kalam-1200 test sets stage for India's 1st private orbital launch

How Kalam-1200 works

The Kalam-1200, named after Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, is 11 meters long and packs a punch with 1,200 kN of thrust.

The 110-second test proved it can steer itself and handle tough conditions as it climbs past 50km altitude—key for getting satellites into orbit.

If all goes well, Skyroot could become the first Indian startup to launch its own rocket into space.