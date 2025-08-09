Next Article
Skyroot's Kalam-1200 test sets stage for India's 1st private orbital launch
Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based startup founded by ex-ISRO engineers, just pulled off a successful test of its Kalam-1200 booster—the biggest solid rocket stage ever built by an Indian private company.
Friday's test at Sriharikota sets the stage for Vikram-1's first orbital launch later this year, bringing India's private space ambitions closer to reality.
How Kalam-1200 works
The Kalam-1200, named after Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, is 11 meters long and packs a punch with 1,200 kN of thrust.
The 110-second test proved it can steer itself and handle tough conditions as it climbs past 50km altitude—key for getting satellites into orbit.
If all goes well, Skyroot could become the first Indian startup to launch its own rocket into space.