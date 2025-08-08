Next Article
NASA and Google create AI doctor for space journeys
NASA and Google have built an AI tool to help astronauts handle medical problems during long trips to the Moon or Mars.
The Crew Medical Officer Digital Assistant (CMO-DA) works even if there's no contact with Earth, letting crews diagnose and treat issues on their own.
How does CMO-DA work?
CMO-DA takes in speech, text, and images to spot symptoms and suggest treatments. It's powered by Google Cloud's AI.
In tests for things like ankle injuries or ear pain, it got diagnoses right 74-88% of the time.
Potential benefits on Earth
This tech isn't just for astronauts—CMO-DA could also bring better healthcare to remote places here on Earth where doctors aren't always available.
It shows how innovations made for space can end up helping people everywhere.