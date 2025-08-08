Next Article
Pixel 10 series launch on August 20, but...
Google's big hardware event is happening on August 20, where they'll show off the new Pixel 10 series—think smartphones, a smartwatch, and some wireless gadgets.
But heads up: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 4 might not be in stores until October 9 because of supply chain hiccups.
So even if they're announced, you'll need to wait a bit before getting your hands on them.
What about the other models?
The good news? The regular Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the bigger Pro XL are set to go on sale by August 28, with pre-orders opening right after the event.
Plus, if you're in India, local pricing and special offers for all models will be revealed on August 21.