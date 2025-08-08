Pixel 10 series launch on August 20, but... Technology Aug 08, 2025

Google's big hardware event is happening on August 20, where they'll show off the new Pixel 10 series—think smartphones, a smartwatch, and some wireless gadgets.

But heads up: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 4 might not be in stores until October 9 because of supply chain hiccups.

So even if they're announced, you'll need to wait a bit before getting your hands on them.