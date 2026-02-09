ChatGPT will soon show you ads

Altman responds to competitor Anthropic's Super Bowl ad attack

Even with some pushback, OpenAI is growing fast—Altman said the company is 'back to exceeding 10% monthly growth,' and Codex saw a big 50% jump in just one week.

Meanwhile, rival Anthropic ran Super Bowl ads criticizing this new ad move; Altman called those attacks "clearly dishonest."

Still, OpenAI isn't slowing down—they've got an updated Chat model coming out later this week.