China allows import of NVIDIA's H200 AI chips

China has given the green light for the import of NVIDIA 's H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The approval, which covers several hundred thousand units, was granted during a recent visit by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to China. The move marks a major shift in China's position as it tries to balance its growing demand for advanced AI technology with the need to promote domestic development.

Approval distribution Initial approvals allocated to major Chinese internet companies The first batch of NVIDIA's H200 chip approvals has been primarily given to three major Chinese internet companies. Other businesses are now queuing up for later approvals, according to reports. ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent are the companies that received the initial clearances.

Geopolitical implications H200 chip: A flashpoint in US-China relations The H200, NVIDIA's second most powerful AI chip, has become a major flashpoint in US-China relations. Even though there is strong demand from Chinese companies and US approval for exports, Beijing's reluctance to allow imports has been the biggest hurdle to shipments. Earlier this month, the US formally approved NVIDIA's sale of the H200 to China where demand is high. However, final approval rests with Chinese authorities who are aiming promote domestic innovation and development.

Advertisement

Market demand Chinese technology firms order over 2 million H200 chips Despite the uncertainty over import approvals, Chinese technology firms have placed orders for more than two million H200 chips. This demand far exceeds NVIDIA's available inventory. The approval of these chips seems to indicate that Beijing is prioritizing the needs of major Chinese internet companies which are investing heavily in data centers needed to develop AI services and compete with US rivals.

Advertisement