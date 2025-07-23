Next Article
China is developing brain-inspired AI that connects humans, computers
China is taking AI to the next level by working on tech that connects human brains directly to computers.
According to The Washington Times, they're diving into brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) to boost how we think and learn, aiming for a smooth blend of human intelligence and machine power.
China pushes boundaries of AI
With Western chip restrictions in play, China is now investing in brain-inspired AI that doesn't need heavy-duty computing.
They're eyeing energy-efficient algorithms—like those by Bijan and Saied Tadayon—and have even put up $30 million for new ideas.
The big goal? To lead a future where humans and machines work side by side, without limits.