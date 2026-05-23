China to launch Shenzhou-23 to Tiangong Sunday at 11:10 EDT

Shenzhou-21 crew returns May 29

Shenzhou-23 will swap out the current crew, who have stayed in orbit longer than planned.

The names of the three new astronauts are still under wraps until final checks are done.

This mission could set a new record if one astronaut ends up spending a full year on Tiangong, depending on future plans with Pakistani visitors.

Meanwhile, the Shenzhou-21 crew returns May 29, using an emergency spacecraft after the Shenzhou-20 vehicle was damaged by debris, a reminder of how far China's human spaceflight has come.