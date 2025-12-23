China's new Qingzhou cargo spacecraft is coming in 2026 Technology Dec 23, 2025

China is gearing up to launch its next-gen cargo spaceship, the Qingzhou ("Light Ship"), in 2026.

Built by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites, this 5-tonne craft recently cleared a design review in June 2025 and is now undergoing integrated testing and initial manufacturing.

It'll haul up to 1.8 tons of supplies to orbit and bring back two tons of waste, with each kilo costing about $14,134.