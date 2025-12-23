China's new Qingzhou cargo spacecraft is coming in 2026
China is gearing up to launch its next-gen cargo spaceship, the Qingzhou ("Light Ship"), in 2026.
Built by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites, this 5-tonne craft recently cleared a design review in June 2025 and is now undergoing integrated testing and initial manufacturing.
It'll haul up to 1.8 tons of supplies to orbit and bring back two tons of waste, with each kilo costing about $14,134.
What makes Qingzhou special?
Qingzhou packs a roomy 27 cubic meters inside, with smart racks offering space for gear and supplies—plus five modular cold-chain containers (think: mini-fridges) that keep food and science samples fresh.
There's even a voice-activated system so astronauts can quickly find what they need.
How will it launch?
Thanks to its single-module design, Qingzhou can ride on different rockets—including CAS Space's Lijian-2 for its first trip.
There's also space at the back for extra experiments as China's Tiangong station moves into its next phase.
Production kicks off early next year, aiming to wrap up by year-end.