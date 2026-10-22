China's Unitree unveils H2-X Kung Fu Legend guardian showing agility
Technology
China's Unitree just dropped the H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian, a humanoid robot that can pull off martial arts kicks, flips, and even lift the front of a car.
These stunts highlight its strength and agility.
Unitree reminds everyone to use it responsibly.
H2-X part of China's robotics push
The H2-X is part of China's bigger push to make robots that can handle real-world jobs.
Pulling off moves like spinning kicks or surviving heavy falls takes serious tech: think advanced balance and control.
These bots could eventually be deployed in industrial work and security-related roles, safety is a big focus.