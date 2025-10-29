Two Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) models, DeepSeek and Alibaba's Qwen, have outperformed their Western counterparts in a live cryptocurrency trading competition. The contest was launched by US research firm Nof1 as part of Alpha Arena, a real-market trading challenge. In less than two weeks, DeepSeek posted a 126% gain, and Qwen posted a 108% gain on their initial investments of $10,000 each.

Performance highlights DeepSeek and Qwen outperform GPT-5, Gemini models DeepSeek's Chat V3.1 turned an initial $10,000 into $22,900 by Monday, a whopping 126% increase since trading began on October 18. Meanwhile, Alibaba Group's Qwen 3 Max also performed well with a return of 108%, doubling its capital to $20,850. By comparison, Western models fell far behind: OpenAI's GPT‑5 lost nearly 60% of its portfolio, and Google DeepMind's Gemini 2.5 Pro dropped 57%.

Contest details Competition details and rules The ongoing competition features six leading AI models competing in live crypto markets with an initial capital of $10,000 each. They have equal access to real-time trading data and their goal is to maximize returns by trading major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE). This is done through algorithmic decision-making and adaptive strategies.

Strategy insights Performance of AI models and Bitcoin's rebound Earlier this week, both DeepSeek and GPT-5 had diversified long positions across six assets. On the other hand, Qwen went all-in on Ether, capitalizing on a steady rally. The gains for the Chinese models coincided with Bitcoin's rebound to around $114,000 and Ethereum's recovery after weeks of volatility.