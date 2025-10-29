NASA's X‑59 quiet supersonic jet makes historic first flight

NASA 's experimental supersonic jet, the X-59, has successfully completed its first flight. The historic event took place on Tuesday over Southern California. Unlike conventional supersonic aircraft that create loud sonic booms, the X-59 is designed to eventually break the sound barrier with a much quieter "sonic thump." The milestone comes after years of development and more than $518 million in funding from NASA to aerospace contractor Lockheed Martin .

Aircraft specifications X-59 is a single-engine jet The X-59, a single-engine jet measuring just under 100 feet in length, took off from the Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, near Los Angeles. After a steep climb over sod fields east of the runway, it banked north toward Edwards Air Force Base where it landed safely an hour later. The plane's unique shape is designed to greatly reduce the explosive-like sonic boom normally produced when an aircraft breaks the sound barrier.

Next steps The jet will eventually exceed the speed of sound The X-59 will now undergo a series of test flights at higher altitudes and speeds, eventually exceeding the speed of sound. This data will help establish new noise limits for supersonic flight over land. If successful, it could pave the way for commercial supersonic travel, revolutionizing air travel as we know it today.