YouTube will block kids from watching violent gaming content

AI system will estimate your age based on usage

YouTube's also bringing an AI-powered system to the US that guesses your age based on how you use the platform—like your search history and what you watch.

If it thinks you're under 18, you'll see fewer personalized ads, limited recommendations, and more digital well-being tools.

There's a way to prove your real age if the system gets it wrong, but some users are concerned about privacy with all this data being analyzed.