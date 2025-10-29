YouTube will block kids from watching violent gaming content
Starting November 17, YouTube is rolling out stricter age limits on gaming videos that show realistic violence.
If a video features things like torture or mass harm to unarmed civilians in games with lifelike human characters, viewers under 18 and those not signed in won't be able to watch.
Creators can avoid these restrictions by blurring or editing out the most graphic scenes—so expect potential changes in popular titles like Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty around the holiday season.
AI system will estimate your age based on usage
YouTube's also bringing an AI-powered system to the US that guesses your age based on how you use the platform—like your search history and what you watch.
If it thinks you're under 18, you'll see fewer personalized ads, limited recommendations, and more digital well-being tools.
There's a way to prove your real age if the system gets it wrong, but some users are concerned about privacy with all this data being analyzed.