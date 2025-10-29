Next Article
FanCode introduces AI-driven live commentary for sports streaming
Technology
FanCode, part of Dream Sports, is rolling out AI-driven live commentary to make sports streaming more personalized for its over 160 million users.
Kicking off with Hindi during the Caribbean Premier League (August 14-September 21, 2025), this new feature aims to make matches more accessible and customized for fans across India.
Camb. AI partnership enhances viewing experience
FanCode has joined forces with Dubai-based Camb. AI to offer broadcasts in several Indian languages, complete with natural crowd reactions and background action sounds.
They're also using AI for things like smarter video thumbnails and sharper livestream graphics.
Since launching in 2019, FanCode has streamed big events like Formula 1 and La Liga—and now they're stepping up their tech game even further.