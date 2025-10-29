FanCode introduces AI-driven live commentary for sports streaming

Camb. AI partnership enhances viewing experience

FanCode has joined forces with Dubai-based Camb. AI to offer broadcasts in several Indian languages, complete with natural crowd reactions and background action sounds.

They're also using AI for things like smarter video thumbnails and sharper livestream graphics.

Since launching in 2019, FanCode has streamed big events like Formula 1 and La Liga—and now they're stepping up their tech game even further.