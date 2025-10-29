Claude 4.5 Opus is coming, but 1st, a jailbreak test

Anthropic's new model will be tested by red-teamers

To put Claude 4.5 Opus through its paces, Anthropic has let red-teamers test their Neptune V6 model and kicked off a 10-day challenge for outside experts—find a way to break the safety system and you could earn a bonus.

Universal jailbreaks are a big deal because they can trick multiple AI models into ignoring safety rules using clever prompts.

Anthropic's push shows they're serious about keeping their AI safe from these kinds of exploits.