First-ever pig liver transplant keeps man alive for 171 days

Surgeons in China have performed the world's first pig-to-human liver transplant. The groundbreaking procedure was carried out on a 71-year-old patient suffering from cancer , who survived for 171 days after the transplant. The team, led by Dr. Beicheng Sun from Anhui Medical University, detailed their findings in a paper published in The Journal of Hepatology.

Surgical details How the groundbreaking procedure was performed The surgical team removed the patient's larger right lobe, which had a grapefruit-sized tumor, and attached a portion of genetically modified pig liver to the left lobe. The transplanted organ functioned well, producing bile and synthesizing blood clotting factors. Notably, the patient's body did not reject this organ graft, allowing his remaining left lobe to regenerate and grow over time.

Transplant duration Patient lived for 5 months after surgery The porcine liver lobe was removed 38 days after the transplant due to complications. The patient died a little over five months later. He was not eligible for a human donor organ in China because of his advanced cancer and hepatitis B-related cirrhosis. Dr. Sun clarified that the plan was always to have a temporary pig liver transplant until either regeneration or recovery of the liver, or finding a human donor organ.

Expert opinions Landmark development, but more work needed Dr. Heiner Wedemeyer, a co-editor of The Journal of Hepatology, called the procedure a "breakthrough" and a "historical clinical milestone." However, he also cautioned that this was just one case and there is still much work to be done to prevent complications and excessive blood clotting. Harvard Medical School's Dr. Heidi Yeh also praised the effort as a "landmark development," noting its success in humans after previous failures in primates.

Medical advancements China pushes ahead with pig organ transplants The procedure highlights the rapid pace at which Chinese medical scientists are pushing to use genetically modified pig organs for their country's huge population. They are particularly keen on using kidneys from these pigs to treat over 1.2 million kidney failure patients in China. Recently, a 69-year-old woman was reported to have survived with a functioning gene-edited pig kidney for over six months.