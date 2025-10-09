Renewables now top global electricity source, overtaking coal for 1st time
Big news for clean energy: renewables have officially overtaken coal as the top source of electricity worldwide, according to a new Ember report.
In the first half of 2025, renewables made up 34.3% of global electricity use, while coal slipped to 33.1%.
This marks a real shift toward solar, wind, and hydropower as more countries move away from fossil fuels.
China and India led the way in cutting back on fossil fuels—Ember analyst Malgorzata Wiatros-Motyka said China's efforts have boosted its energy independence.
Meanwhile, coal use actually went up in the EU and US.
On a brighter note, Hungary, Pakistan, and Australia all generated over 20% of their electricity from solar alone in the first half of 2025—a strong sign that clean energy is catching on globally.