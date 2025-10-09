Renewables now top global electricity source, overtaking coal for 1st time

China and India led the way in cutting back

China and India led the way in cutting back on fossil fuels—Ember analyst Malgorzata Wiatros-Motyka said China's efforts have boosted its energy independence.

Meanwhile, coal use actually went up in the EU and US.

On a brighter note, Hungary, Pakistan, and Australia all generated over 20% of their electricity from solar alone in the first half of 2025—a strong sign that clean energy is catching on globally.