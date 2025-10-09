Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold goes on sale at ₹1.73L

Google has officially launched its latest foldable smartphone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, in India. The device is priced at ₹1,72,999 and comes in a new Moonstone color with 256GB of storage. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is powered by the Tensor G5 chip and features a gearless hinge for improved performance. It also boasts an upgraded camera system and aerospace-grade aluminium construction.

Device features First foldable with IP68 rating The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first foldable phone to get an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It features an 8-inch inner display and a 6.4-inch outer display, both of which boast sleek bezels. The screens can achieve a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The device also packs Google's largest battery in a foldable phone, promising over 30 hours of use on a single charge.

Camera capabilities Enhanced camera system and multitasking capabilities The Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with an enhanced triple rear camera system, including a new 48MP main lens with Macro Focus and Super Res Zoom up to 20x. A new Instant View mode lets users preview photos in real-time on the inner screen. The device also offers improved multitasking capabilities with Split Screen and Drag-and-Drop between apps for seamless user experience.

Earbuds launch Google Pixel Buds 2a launched in India Along with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google has also launched the Pixel Buds 2a in India. Priced at ₹12,999, these new A-series earbuds offer a blend of lightweight comfort and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). They come with hands-free Gemini support powered by the Tensor A1 chip. The earbuds feature a custom-designed speaker driver and wind-blocking mesh for enhanced audio and call quality.