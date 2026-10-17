Chinese startup DeepSeek releases V4.1-Flash-1017 AI model live on platforms
Technology
Chinese startup DeepSeek just released its latest AI model, V4.1-Flash-1017, aiming for faster speed and better task efficiency.
Now live on their app and developer platform, this upgrade ramps up the competition with big names like OpenAI, Anthropic, and local players Moonshot Kimi and Z.ai.
DeepSeek 42.6 on humanity's last exam
The updated model is sharper at reasoning, coding, and visual tasks, scoring up to 42.6 on Humanity's Last Exam (a bump from the previous version's top score of 39.1).
There was an outage of about five hours earlier this week!
Last month's discounted launch already shook up competitors like MiniMax Group and Alibaba; with this release, expect even more action in the AI race.