Chinese tech giants launch AI super-apps automating daily tasks
In 2026, Chinese tech giants like Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance have rolled out AI-powered super-apps (think Taobao, WeChat, Douyin) that handle shopping and everyday tasks almost automatically.
In cities like Shanghai, you can just text or speak a request and the app sorts out your ride or delivers your coffee.
China: 600 million tried AI agents
More than 600 million people in China have used some form of AI agent services. It's a big shift from relying on search engines to using all-in-one apps that do pretty much everything.
Need a "special coffee?" The AI picks something unique—like rose-petal-vinegar flavor—and gets it delivered.
India firms building super-app platforms
India doesn't have these super-apps yet, but local companies are working on platforms that combine payments, shopping, and entertainment.
Experts say AI assistants could soon help Indian users navigate digital services seamlessly, and maybe spark their own super-app revolution.