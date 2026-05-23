Chinese tech giants launch AI super-apps automating daily tasks Technology May 23, 2026

In 2026, Chinese tech giants like Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance have rolled out AI-powered super-apps (think Taobao, WeChat, Douyin) that handle shopping and everyday tasks almost automatically.

In cities like Shanghai, you can just text or speak a request and the app sorts out your ride or delivers your coffee.