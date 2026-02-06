Claude Opus 4.6 is here to ace your coding

Anthropic just launched Claude Opus 4.6, their latest AI model, on February 5, 2026. This update is all about making coding easier—think better planning, handling bigger projects, and smarter debugging. It also brings a huge 1 million token context window (in beta) and keeps the same price as the previous version.

New features in Claude Code You get "agent teams" that split up tasks to work faster together in Claude Code.

There's context compaction to keep long sessions running smoothly and adaptive thinking for trickier problems.

You can pick how much effort (and cost) you want using effort controls that let developers adjust intelligence, speed, and cost.

Plus, there's now a PowerPoint side panel so you can edit slides right inside the tool.

Pricing remains the same Claude Opus 4.6 costs the same as before on claude.ai, the API, and cloud platforms, remaining at $5/$25 per million tokens.

Early testers say it handles big projects on its own—great for devs or anyone managing lots of info at once.