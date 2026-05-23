Claude releases small business plug-in for invoicing, reporting, campaigns

Claude plug-in covers 15 workflows

This plug-in covers 15 workflows across finance, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Installing it is simple: just install the Small Business plugin from the plugins page, turn it on, download Claude Cowork from claude.com/download and link your existing apps (like Google Workspace or Microsoft 365) without any coding skills.

It can reconcile books for you, flag mismatches, prepare profit-and-loss statements in plain English for your accountant, draft promo strategies using HubSpot data, and even whip up Canva assets for your next campaign.