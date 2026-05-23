Claude releases small business plug-in for invoicing, reporting, campaigns
Claude just dropped a Small Business plug-in that handles stuff like invoicing, financial reports, and creating campaigns, all in one place.
It connects with tools you probably already use, like QuickBooks, HubSpot, Canva, and PayPal.
The cool part? You approve before anything sends, posts, or pays, so you're always in control.
Claude plug-in covers 15 workflows
This plug-in covers 15 workflows across finance, marketing, human resources, and operations.
Installing it is simple: just install the Small Business plugin from the plugins page, turn it on, download Claude Cowork from claude.com/download and link your existing apps (like Google Workspace or Microsoft 365) without any coding skills.
It can reconcile books for you, flag mismatches, prepare profit-and-loss statements in plain English for your accountant, draft promo strategies using HubSpot data, and even whip up Canva assets for your next campaign.