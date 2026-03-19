Claude.ai is now handling more computer and math tasks
Anthropic's latest report shows that people are trusting Claude.ai with bigger, more complete tasks, often handing things off and letting the AI do its thing.
Augmentation (52%) has overtaken automation (45%).
Computer and mathematical tasks comprise nearly half of API traffic, and computer or math jobs make up a big chunk of what Claude handles.
Education use has increased
The top 10 tasks now cover nearly a quarter of all work done on Claude.ai. Education use has increased and now represents a notable share of activity.
More states across the US are catching on too, with usage becoming much more evenly spread out.
AI's growing role in various jobs
Claude.ai isn't just for techies: API clients are using it for marketing and recruitment data crunching, showing how these tools are getting woven into all kinds of jobs.
The takeaway: AI like Claude is quickly becoming a go-to helper across lots of fields, not just tech or science.