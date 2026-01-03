Miss BlackBerry? This new phone revives physical keyboards on Android

Clicks, the company known for popularizing QWERTY keyboards, has unveiled its first Android smartphone. The Clicks Communicator is a messaging-focused device that looks like a classic BlackBerry . The phone is designed as a secondary device for communication rather than consumption. It features a compact 4-inch OLED display and runs on Android 16 with five years of updates.

Design details Blend of nostalgia and innovation The Clicks Communicator comes with a physical keyboard that also acts as a touch-sensitive keypad. This feature allows users to scroll through their inbox, messages, and web pages. The space button even has an embedded fingerprint sensor for added security. A customizable notification LED has been included by Clicks to light up for specific contacts and applications, adding a personal touch to the device.

Advanced features A feature-rich smartphone The Clicks Communicator packs a 50MP rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera for high-quality photography. It also supports both physical and eSIMs, making it versatile for different user needs. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Qi wireless charging support and offers connectivity options including both 4G and 5G networks.

Messaging focus A product for the messaging age The Clicks Communicator is all about messaging. It features a "Signal Light" built into the "Prompt Key" on its side, which can light up in different colors to indicate messages from specific apps or group chats. There's also a physical switch that can be used to mute everything at once or configured for other functions. This shows how much emphasis Clicks has placed on communication with this device.