Miss BlackBerry? This new phone revives physical keyboards on Android
What's the story
Clicks, the company known for popularizing QWERTY keyboards, has unveiled its first Android smartphone. The Clicks Communicator is a messaging-focused device that looks like a classic BlackBerry. The phone is designed as a secondary device for communication rather than consumption. It features a compact 4-inch OLED display and runs on Android 16 with five years of updates.
Design details
Blend of nostalgia and innovation
The Clicks Communicator comes with a physical keyboard that also acts as a touch-sensitive keypad. This feature allows users to scroll through their inbox, messages, and web pages. The space button even has an embedded fingerprint sensor for added security. A customizable notification LED has been included by Clicks to light up for specific contacts and applications, adding a personal touch to the device.
Advanced features
A feature-rich smartphone
The Clicks Communicator packs a 50MP rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera for high-quality photography. It also supports both physical and eSIMs, making it versatile for different user needs. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Qi wireless charging support and offers connectivity options including both 4G and 5G networks.
Messaging focus
A product for the messaging age
The Clicks Communicator is all about messaging. It features a "Signal Light" built into the "Prompt Key" on its side, which can light up in different colors to indicate messages from specific apps or group chats. There's also a physical switch that can be used to mute everything at once or configured for other functions. This shows how much emphasis Clicks has placed on communication with this device.
Customization options
Customizable and powerful
The Clicks Communicator also comes with an interchangeable rear panel, giving users the option to customize their device according to their personal style. It packs a 4nm chipset from MediaTek, ensuring smooth performance. The device will be available later in 2026 for a starting price of $499 (roughly ₹45,000). However, those who book it before February 27 will get a discount of $100 off on their purchase.