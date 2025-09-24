Climate change could make planes louder at European airports
A new 2025 study says climate change will actually make departing planes louder at European airports, especially for people living near flight paths.
As hotter summers reduce lift, planes like the Airbus A320 will have to climb more slowly—meaning more noise on the ground for longer.
Research findings
Researchers found that over the next three decades, up to 2,500 extra London residents could be exposed to noticeable aircraft noise (over 50 decibels), adding to the current 60,000 already affected.
Even a small drop in climb angle—just 1-3% on average—means a bigger noise footprint.
Lead author's statement
Lead author Dr. Jonny Williams points out that low-frequency noise travels farther and is tougher on sleep and well-being.
The study warns that unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut, tech improvements alone won't fix this growing airport noise issue—climate action matters here too.