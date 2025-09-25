Climate change could shrink global income by 24%: Study Technology Sep 25, 2025

A new study from Cambridge and the IMF says if we don't act on climate change, the world's average income could drop by up to 24% by 2100.

This isn't just a future problem—between 1960 and 2014, warming of just 1.2°C already cost the world about $1.6 trillion in lost income.