This AI-powered robot plays tennis with you

Say hello to Aceii One, a smart tennis training robot currently on Kickstarter as of September 2025. Powered by AI, it tracks your moves and fires balls with different speeds and spins—helping you level up whether you're a beginner or a pro. It weighs just 25kg, fits 120 balls, and folds into suitcase size for easy travel.

It tracks your movements and the ball Aceii One uses dual 1080p cameras to track both you and the ball with impressive accuracy.

It zips around on wheels, moving at up to 3 meters per second, and provides feedback at the end of each session through its app so you can tweak your game on the spot.

It costs $1,099 This robot serves balls every half-second at up to 129km/h, with adjustable spin and height.

Its battery lasts two hours while moving or eight hours if stationary—plenty for intense practice sessions.

Pre-orders start at $1,099 on Kickstarter (retail will be $2,099).