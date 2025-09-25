Next Article
Google Drive gets a Material You design refresh
Technology
Google Drive just got a small but noticeable design update as part of its Material 3 Expressive rollout.
The latest version ditches the old rounded-corner containers in list view, so now your files and folders stretch all the way across the screen.
Plus, the bottom search bar and app bar are separated for a sleeker vibe.
Update makes Drive easier on the eyes
This tweak mainly affects how lists and buttons look, giving everything a more modern, streamlined feel—while keeping familiar features like the floating action button menu unchanged.
The update seems to make Google Drive easier on the eyes and smoother to use.