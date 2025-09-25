Next Article
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 debuts as world's fastest mobile chip
Technology
Qualcomm just introduced the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, its latest top-tier chip designed to make future smartphones even smarter and faster.
Expect better AI, upgraded cameras, and smoother gaming on upcoming devices from brands like Samsung, OPPO, and OnePlus.
With its third-gen Oryon CPU reaching up to 4.6GHz, Qualcomm is calling it the world's fastest mobile processor for multitasking and apps.
Hexagon NPU brings on-device AI improvements
This chip brings a big jump in on-device AI—thanks to a new Hexagon NPU that's 37% faster and 16% more efficient than before.
Gamers get a boost too: the Adreno GPU delivers up to 23% better performance while using less power.
Plus, with the latest X85 modem onboard, you'll see super-fast downloads (up to 12.5Gbps) and uploads (up to 3.7Gbps).