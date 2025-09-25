Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 debuts as world's fastest mobile chip

Hexagon NPU brings on-device AI improvements

This chip brings a big jump in on-device AI—thanks to a new Hexagon NPU that's 37% faster and 16% more efficient than before.

Gamers get a boost too: the Adreno GPU delivers up to 23% better performance while using less power.

Plus, with the latest X85 modem onboard, you'll see super-fast downloads (up to 12.5Gbps) and uploads (up to 3.7Gbps).