Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is fastest smartphone chip
Technology
Qualcomm just dropped the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, calling it their fastest smartphone chip yet.
With a third-gen Oryon CPU for 20% better performance, a revamped Adreno GPU for smoother graphics, and an NPU that speeds up AI tasks by 37%, this chip is all about making your phone faster and smarter.
Chip will soon be in flagship phones from major brands
Expect this chip in upcoming flagship phones from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OPPO.
The big news? Its upgraded AI can learn in real time and interact more naturally—without sending your data to the cloud.
Plus, with support for advanced video codecs and AI-powered imaging tools, content creators will find recording and editing videos on their phones easier than ever.