Qualcomm's new laptop chips promise multi-day battery life
Qualcomm just announced its Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and X2 Elite processors, which will power the next wave of lightweight Windows 11 PCs.
These new chips promise big jumps in speed, battery life, and AI features—think up to 75% faster CPU performance and over twice the GPU efficiency compared to the previous generation.
The Extreme version is especially built for heavy tasks like AI work and media editing.
Devices with these processors to hit shelves in early 2026
Aimed at premium laptops, both chips pack Qualcomm's latest Oryon CPU, a fresh Adreno GPU, and a Hexagon NPU that can handle a whopping 80 trillion AI operations per second.
Qualcomm says you'll get multi-day battery life without sacrificing speed or smart features like Copilot+.
