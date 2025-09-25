Qualcomm's new laptop chips promise multi-day battery life Technology Sep 25, 2025

Qualcomm just announced its Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and X2 Elite processors, which will power the next wave of lightweight Windows 11 PCs.

These new chips promise big jumps in speed, battery life, and AI features—think up to 75% faster CPU performance and over twice the GPU efficiency compared to the previous generation.

The Extreme version is especially built for heavy tasks like AI work and media editing.