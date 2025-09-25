Intelligent alien life is rare, new study reveals
A new study shared at the Europlanet Science Congress (September 2025) suggests that intelligent alien life is probably much rarer than we might hope.
Researchers found that for advanced life to exist, a planet needs just the right mix: active plate tectonics and a balanced nitrogen-oxygen atmosphere.
Plate tectonics and oxygen are key for advanced life
Turns out, planets need plate tectonics to keep their climate steady and enough oxygen (at least 18%) for things like fire—key for building technology.
Without these, complex life has a hard time getting started or advancing.
Even if another smart civilization exists, it would have to survive about 280,000 years just to overlap with us—and the closest one could be 33,000 light-years away.
Still, scientists say projects like SETI matter because finding even one signal would change everything about how we see our place in the universe.