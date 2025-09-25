NASA's Artemis 2 mission names Orion spacecraft 'Integrity'

The name isn't just a label—it's a nod to the massive teamwork behind Artemis 2. Over 300,000 parts and thousands of people came together to make this flight possible. The astronauts settled on "Integrity" while quarantined at Johnson Space Center, showing how much they value collaboration with NASA and Canada .

Meanwhile, here's more about Artemis 2 mission

Set to launch between February and April 2026, Artemis 2 will send its crew on a roughly 10-day loop around the moon and back (without landing or orbiting).

This flight is key for testing deep-space systems before future missions—including plans to land near the lunar south pole in 2027.

The Artemis program aims to use the lessons learned from these missions to eventually send astronauts to Mars.