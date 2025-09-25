Next Article
Google lets you have real conversations with its search engine
Technology
Google just rolled out Search Live—a feature that lets you have real conversations with an AI assistant right inside the Google app on Android and iOS (US only, for now).
Tap the "Live" button under the search bar and ask away; you'll get instant voice responses plus handy links, making searching feel a lot more interactive than just typing.
You can also use Google Lens to search visually
Search Live isn't just about talking—it also works with Google Lens.
You can point your camera at stuff (like gadgets or matcha tools) and ask questions about what you see.
It's all designed to make searching faster, smarter, and a bit more fun for anyone who prefers chatting over typing.