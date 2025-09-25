Meta's new smart glasses get pop-up stores in major cities

Meta is rolling out Meta Lab pop-up stores in October to spotlight its new Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, which come packed with AI-powered features. The first three shops will open in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York City, while a fourth is already up and running in Burlingame, California.

Specs and where to buy them Launching on September 30 for $799, these glasses let you control them hands-free using the included Meta Neural Band wristband that reads your muscle signals.

You can buy them at select Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and Ray-Ban stores in the US.

If you want to try before you buy, demo slots are available at the Burlingame and LA Meta Lab.

When do the other shops open? The Las Vegas shop opens October 16 at Wynn; LA's massive Melrose Avenue store follows on October 24.

New York City joins in on November 13 with a Fifth Avenue location.

The Burlingame lab stays open all year for demos and purchases.