Apple's upcoming software updates will add AI agent support

MCP will allow AI agents to perform tasks in apps

With MCP, AI agents such as ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini will be able to handle tasks inside your favorite apps—think scheduling or managing data.

The feature will work on iPhone 12 and newer models, but app developers need to update their software before everyone can use it fully.

It's a sign Apple wants to make everyday tasks easier with smart tech, setting the stage for future AI-driven workflows.