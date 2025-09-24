Apple's upcoming software updates will add AI agent support
Apple's next big software updates—iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.1—will include the Model Context Protocol (MCP) from Anthropic.
This new tech lets AI systems securely tap into apps and data, making your device smarter and more helpful behind the scenes.
Apple's move follows similar steps by major platforms including Google, Notion, Zapier, OpenAI, and Salesforce.
MCP will allow AI agents to perform tasks in apps
With MCP, AI agents such as ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini will be able to handle tasks inside your favorite apps—think scheduling or managing data.
The feature will work on iPhone 12 and newer models, but app developers need to update their software before everyone can use it fully.
It's a sign Apple wants to make everyday tasks easier with smart tech, setting the stage for future AI-driven workflows.