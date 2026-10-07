Cloudflare report finds AI agents generate nearly half web traffic
Turns out, nearly half of all web traffic is now coming from AI agents, according to a new Cloudflare report.
Human visits have dropped by as much as 40% in less than one year in heavily crawled web categories such as retail, computer software, IT & Services, and financial services, which has hit online revenues, even though costs like bandwidth have not gone down.
Mahesh Makhija suggests human AI interfaces
With daily requests from AI agents on its network growing by more than 1,700% and 2026 the first year where more than half of Internet traffic wasn't human, companies are being told it's time to rethink their websites.
Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY India, suggests building separate interfaces for humans and AIs, so businesses can keep earning while making space for both kinds of visitors.