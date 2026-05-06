CMF launches Watch 3 Pro in India, limited time ₹6,999
Technology
CMF just launched the Watch 3 Pro in India. It's priced at ₹7,999, but you can snag it for a limited time at ₹6,999 (the orange version is ₹7,499).
Sales start May 8 on Flipkart.
Over 130 sports modes, ChatGPT support
The Watch 3 Pro packs a sharp 1.43-inch AMOLED display and comfy silicone straps you can swap out.
It tracks over 130 sports modes, has dual-band GPS for better outdoor accuracy, and covers all the health basics: heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and even menstrual tracking.
You also get calling features, music controls, quick replies, built-in ChatGPT support via the Nothing X app, and up to 13 days of battery life.
Android 6.0 or above and iOS 13 or later.