CMF launches Watch 3 Pro in India, limited time ₹6,999

Over 130 sports modes, ChatGPT support

The Watch 3 Pro packs a sharp 1.43-inch AMOLED display and comfy silicone straps you can swap out.

It tracks over 130 sports modes, has dual-band GPS for better outdoor accuracy, and covers all the health basics: heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and even menstrual tracking.

You also get calling features, music controls, quick replies, built-in ChatGPT support via the Nothing X app, and up to 13 days of battery life.

Android 6.0 or above and iOS 13 or later.