The comet was first discovered in January this year

Comet seen once in 1,350 years appears on October 22

By Mudit Dube 05:27 pm Oct 13, 202505:27 pm

What's the story

Astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat as Comet Lemmon (C/2025 A6) will be visible from Earth on October 22. The comet was first discovered by the Mount Lemmon Survey in Arizona in January this year. Since then, it has transformed from a fragile object to a bright celestial body, with its coma and tail becoming prominent in recent weeks. Comet Lemmon has an estimated orbital period of approximately 1,350 years, making it a super rare event.