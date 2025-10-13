Next Article
ChatGPT can now help you shop and pay using UPI
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out a pilot that lets you shop and pay using UPI—right inside ChatGPT.
Teaming up with NPCI, Razorpay, Axis Bank, and Airtel Payments Bank, they've made it possible to buy from BigBasket or Vi without ever leaving your chat.
How it works
You can search for products, block funds, and complete payments—all in one conversation.
Just give consent and verify through your bank app; your usual PINs and biometrics still protect you.
This is the first time any global AI platform has built UPI payments right into the chat, making things way simpler for anyone new to digital payments.