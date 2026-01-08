Common food preservatives linked to higher cancer, diabetes risk

Two new studies have found a connection between the consumption of certain food preservatives and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cancer . The research was published in the medical journals Nature Communications and the BMJ. The findings could have major public health implications due to the widespread use of these additives around the world.

Additives impact Preservatives and their potential health risks Preservatives are substances added to packaged foods to prolong their shelf life. While previous studies have shown that some preservatives can harm cells and DNA, strong evidence linking them to type 2 diabetes or cancer risk has been lacking. The recent research aimed at exploring this link by analyzing diet and health data from over 100,000 French participants in the NutriNet-Sante study between 2009 and 2023.

Preservative scrutiny Individual analysis of preservatives and health risks The researchers looked at the health effects of 17 individual preservatives, in addition to their overall impact. The cancer study found that while 11 out of the 17 preservatives were not linked to cancer incidence, higher consumption of some was associated with a greater risk. For instance, potassium sorbate was tied to a 14% higher risk of all cancers and a 26% higher risk of breast cancer.

Risk factors Sodium nitrite linked to 32% higher risk of prostate cancer Sodium nitrite was linked to a 32% higher risk of prostate cancer, while potassium nitrate was associated with a 13% and 22% higher risk of all cancers and breast cancer, respectively. Total acetates were linked to a 15% and 25% higher risk of all cancers and breast cancer, respectively. Acetic acid was also associated with a 12% higher risk of all cancers.

Health implications Preservatives' impact on immune and inflammatory pathways The researchers noted that many of these preservatives could affect immune and inflammatory pathways, possibly leading to cancer. However, since this was an observational study, no definitive conclusions about cause and effect could be made. The team stressed the need for further research to fully understand these potential risks and called on manufacturers to limit unnecessary preservatives in their products.