Cook makes third China trip as Apple pushes for growth
What's the story
Apple's executive chair Tim Cook has made his third trip to China in 2026. The visit comes as part of his efforts to strengthen Apple's presence and business operations in the country. During this visit, Cook met with Guangdong province governor Meng Fanli, where he expressed Apple's willingness to expand its footprint in the region.
Expansion plans
Guangdong houses many of Apple's suppliers
Cook's meeting with Meng focused on Apple's commitment to enhancing its presence in Guangdong.
The region is known as a manufacturing hub and houses many of Apple's suppliers and partners.
Cook emphasized the company's interest in improving smart manufacturing processes and expanding sales channels in the area.
In response, Meng welcomed Apple's increased presence and said that the government wanted to forge a "first-class business environment."
Activities
Cook visited Apple Store in Guangzhou
Along with meeting Meng, Cook also visited an Apple Store in Guangzhou.
He was seen watching a local content creator shoot a martial arts video using an iPhone 18 Pro.
The visit marks Cook's third trip to China this year and his first since taking over as Apple's executive chair.
Past trips
Cook's previous trips to China this year
Cook's first trip to China this year was in March, when he visited Apple stores in Chengdu and Beijing for the company's 50th anniversary. He also spoke at the China Development Forum during that visit.
His second trip was in May as part of a US technology and business delegation following President Donald Trump to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.