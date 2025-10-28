Cyclist gets 3D-printed face after suffering burns in road mishap
What's the story
A 75-year-old cyclist, Dave Richards, has been fitted with a 3D-printed face after suffering severe third-degree burns in a road accident. The incident occurred when Richards was cycling with friends and was hit by a speeding drunk driver. Along with his head, the accident also caused damage to his back and pelvis and resulted in several broken ribs on one side of his body.
Recovery process
Richards got reconstructive prosthetics at Bristol 3D medical center
During his recovery, Richards was referred to reconstructive prosthetics at the Bristol 3D medical center, the UK's first NHS facility with integrated 3D scanning, design, and printing capabilities. He said surgeons tried saving his eye but had to remove it due to infection concerns. They then opted for a free flap procedure where tissue with blood vessels was used to cover the side of his face, with the blood supply connected in his neck.
New identity
'Not the most pleasant' experience
Richards described getting a 3D-printed face as "not the most pleasant" experience. He said he felt vulnerable in the early days of his recovery and avoided social situations. However, he has come a long way in accepting his new image and how others perceive him. Amy Davey, a senior reconstructive scientist at North Bristol NHS Trust, explained that surface scanning for prosthetics allows patients to be scanned while moving.
Penal action
The man who hit Richards was sentenced to 3 years
Davey also noted that the 3D printers use advanced plastic resins that can be directly applied to the skin with materials safe for long-term contact. The man who hit Richards was sentenced to three years and banned from driving for seven years. However, it is believed he was released after 1.5 years for good behavior after pleading guilty from the start.