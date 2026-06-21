Czech scientists discover Lake Neuron, world's largest underground thermal lake
Technology
A team of Czech scientists has uncovered Lake Neuron, the largest underground thermal lake ever found, hidden deep inside Albania's Atmos Cave near the Greek border.
This massive lake stretches approximately 460 feet long and approximately 138 feet wide (imagine a warm, mineral-rich pool sitting hundreds of feet below the earth).
Lake Neuron measured 294,300 cu ft
The team first spotted steam rising from above the cave, which led them to climb down over 100 meters into darkness.
Using lidar and sonar technology, they measured about 294,300 cubic feet of water at a steady 79 Fahrenheit.
The lake was formed by mineral-rich waters dissolving limestone over time and scientists are now working to protect this unique ecosystem and learn more about its secrets.