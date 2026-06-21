Czech scientists discover Lake Neuron, world's largest underground thermal lake

Lake Neuron measured 294,300 cu ft

The team first spotted steam rising from above the cave, which led them to climb down over 100 meters into darkness.

Using lidar and sonar technology, they measured about 294,300 cubic feet of water at a steady 79 Fahrenheit.

The lake was formed by mineral-rich waters dissolving limestone over time and scientists are now working to protect this unique ecosystem and learn more about its secrets.