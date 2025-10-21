Dark matter could explain Milky Way's mysterious gamma-ray glow

Until now, scientists couldn't tell if the glow was from dark matter or fast-spinning neutron stars called pulsars. This latest analysis shows both ideas fit the data equally well. The study indicates that dark matter fits the gamma-ray data at least as well as the rival neutron star hypothesis.

When will we know for sure?

Dark matter is still invisible and only gives itself away through gravity, so it remains tough to study.

But there's hope on the horizon: when the Cherenkov Telescope Array Observatory starts up as soon as 2027, it may be able to help scientists determine whether these gamma rays come from dark matter or pulsars.