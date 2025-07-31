Next Article
Deal: Google Pixel Watch 3 now available at $270
Amazon just dropped the price of the Google Pixel Watch 3 to its lowest since Prime Day—now $269.99 for the 41mm version (that's 23% off), and the 45mm model is also cheaper.
The watch stands out for its stylish look, smooth Wear OS experience, and Fitbit-powered fitness tracking.
Fitness tracking features and bright display
The Pixel Watch 3 packs a bright display, speedy Snapdragon chip, and over a day of battery life. Fitness buffs will like features like Workout builder and Cardio Load.
But heads up: Google's Pixel Watch 4 is likely to be announced on August 20, and Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 is already out at a lower price—so it might be worth weighing your options before buying.