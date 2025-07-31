Deal: Google Pixel Watch 3 now available at $270

Fitness tracking features and bright display

The Pixel Watch 3 packs a bright display, speedy Snapdragon chip, and over a day of battery life. Fitness buffs will like features like Workout builder and Cardio Load.

But heads up: Google's Pixel Watch 4 is likely to be announced on August 20, and Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 is already out at a lower price—so it might be worth weighing your options before buying.