Telecom group wants government to regulate WhatsApp, Telegram
India's top telecom group, COAI (think Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea), is asking the government to regulate popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.
They argue these platforms work a lot like regular phone networks but don't have to follow the same rules or oversight—a gap they say needs fixing for everyone's safety.
COAI suggests bringing these apps under the same licensing as telecom companies, so law enforcement can access data if needed.
Director General SP Kochhar explains that this isn't about blocking tech progress—it's about making sure new tools stay safe and secure for everyone.
The group points out that lawful interception and keeping communication data in India are key steps toward protecting national interests without holding back innovation.