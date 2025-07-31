Next Article
NordVPN's new feature can block unwanted calls
NordVPN just rolled out Scam Call Protection for Android users in the US, starting July 31, 2025.
This feature flags suspicious calls before you pick up—think of it as a heads-up for possible spam.
It's built right into the NordVPN app (for Premium users) and works by scanning call info, without listening in on your conversations.
How to set up scam call protection
Getting started is simple: download the NordVPN app, turn on Scam Call Protection from the Threat Protection screen, and finish setup in your Android settings.
NordVPN says more upgrades are coming soon—like better caller ID for unknown numbers and smarter spam reporting—to keep your calls safer while respecting your privacy.