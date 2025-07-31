NordVPN's new feature can block unwanted calls Technology Jul 31, 2025

NordVPN just rolled out Scam Call Protection for Android users in the US, starting July 31, 2025.

This feature flags suspicious calls before you pick up—think of it as a heads-up for possible spam.

It's built right into the NordVPN app (for Premium users) and works by scanning call info, without listening in on your conversations.