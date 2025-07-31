Quora's Poe now offers an API for your AI needs

Poe's API supports all kinds of models—Imagen 4, GPT Image 1, Flux Kontext, ElevenLabs—and works with OpenAI-compatible chat APIs. You can use tools like Cursor and Continue right out of the box. Right now you pick your model manually, but soon there'll be private bot access and easier key management.

Poe is positioning itself as a 1-stop shop for AI

Unlike most APIs that focus on one thing, Poe gives you flexibility across different media types—all under one roof and with usage-based pricing.

If you're building apps or bots that need more than just text or want to experiment without breaking the bank, this could be a game changer.

And with more features on the way, Poe is aiming to become a go-to hub in the crowded AI space.