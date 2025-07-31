Blue Origin's NS-34 mission to launch this Sunday: All details
Blue Origin is launching its 34th New Shepard flight, NS-34, this Sunday (August 3) from West Texas at 8:30am EDT.
The mission marks another step in their space tourism journey, bringing the total to 14 crewed flights so far.
Meet the 6 space tourists
Six people are going up this time, including Justin Sun (finally flying after missing his first shot in 2021), Arvinder (Arvi) Singh Bahal, Turkish businessman and photographer Gokhan Erdem, journalist and meteorologist Deborah Martorell, orphanage founder Lionel Pitchford, and returning flyer James (J.D.) Russell.
The trip will last about 10-12 minutes—just enough for some weightlessness and epic Earth views.
Ticket prices? Still a mystery.
Mission patch and booster landing
Each passenger gets a shoutout on the mission patch with personalized icons—think a globe for Bahal's travels and Mt. Everest for Pitchford's Nepal work.
After liftoff, the rocket booster will land back in Texas to be reused—one more way Blue Origin is keeping things sustainable.