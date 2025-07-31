Blue Origin's NS-34 mission to launch this Sunday: All details

Meet the 6 space tourists

Six people are going up this time, including Justin Sun (finally flying after missing his first shot in 2021), Arvinder (Arvi) Singh Bahal, Turkish businessman and photographer Gokhan Erdem, journalist and meteorologist Deborah Martorell, orphanage founder Lionel Pitchford, and returning flyer James (J.D.) Russell.

The trip will last about 10-12 minutes—just enough for some weightlessness and epic Earth views.

Ticket prices? Still a mystery.