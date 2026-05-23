DeepSeek makes 75% discount on V4-Pro AI model permanent Technology May 23, 2026

DeepSeek just made its 75% discount on the V4-Pro AI model permanent, so it is sticking around for good instead of ending in May.

That means you can access its top-tier AI at just a quarter of the old price, all part of DeepSeek's push to stay ahead in the fast-moving AI game.