DeepSeek makes 75% discount on V4-Pro AI model permanent
Technology
DeepSeek just made its 75% discount on the V4-Pro AI model permanent, so it is sticking around for good instead of ending in May.
That means you can access its top-tier AI at just a quarter of the old price, all part of DeepSeek's push to stay ahead in the fast-moving AI game.
DeepSeek sets V4-Pro token pricing
Now, using V4-Pro starts at only 0.025 yuan per million tokens if your input is cached. For uncached input, it is 3 yuan, and output costs 6 yuan per million tokens.
With so many rivals slashing prices lately, DeepSeek is clearly aiming to win over more users by making powerful AI way more budget-friendly.